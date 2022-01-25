UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PATH. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. UiPath has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $2,259,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $126,362.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 616,060 shares of company stock worth $30,091,295.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,250,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

