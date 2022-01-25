Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 925.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $364.84 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.00 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.20.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.43.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

