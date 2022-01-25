UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 47.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at $223,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $136,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

