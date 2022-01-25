Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 324,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,436 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $17,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.29.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.