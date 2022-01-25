UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $29,794.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

