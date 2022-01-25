Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Bought by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271,175 shares during the period. Urban Outfitters makes up 4.8% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 8.84% of Urban Outfitters worth $258,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 41,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $2,743,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. 53,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,681. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

