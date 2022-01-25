US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20,245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 733,090 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,701.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,092,000 after purchasing an additional 669,655 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,851,000 after purchasing an additional 497,691 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after purchasing an additional 261,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,849,000 after purchasing an additional 221,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $202.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.27 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.47.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

