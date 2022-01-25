US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zuora were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth $8,723,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 91,161 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 279.1% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after buying an additional 999,891 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Zuora by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 6.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $316,124.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 23,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $453,962.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. raised their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

ZUO stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.