US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Q2 were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 32.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,427 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.03. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.88 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $4,910,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,566. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTWO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut Q2 to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.