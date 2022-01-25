US Bancorp DE Buys 14,583 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,283,000 after acquiring an additional 184,226 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,244,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,573,000 after buying an additional 232,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after buying an additional 245,511 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,350,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,674,000 after buying an additional 37,203 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,163.50 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,576 shares of company stock worth $17,229,834 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

