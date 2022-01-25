US Bancorp DE Buys 6,181 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Devon Energy stock opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.