US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Badger Meter by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.73. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $88.36 and a one year high of $112.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

