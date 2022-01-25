US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Envestnet worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at $3,057,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 25.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENV. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $86.36.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

