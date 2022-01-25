US Bancorp DE Has $3.50 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,138,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $267.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.28. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.97 and a twelve month high of $306.64.

