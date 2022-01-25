US Bancorp DE Has $3.79 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $343.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $298.59 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

