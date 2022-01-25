US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Markel by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,604,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Markel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.

Markel stock opened at $1,229.41 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,239.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,248.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.