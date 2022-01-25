US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,771 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,912,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,986,000 after purchasing an additional 396,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,256,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,206,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.26.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

