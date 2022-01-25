US Bancorp DE Sells 8,517 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $143.59 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $168.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

