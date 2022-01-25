Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTN. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTN opened at $283.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.02. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

