Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,764. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.43 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

