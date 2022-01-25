Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.3% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,315,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,037,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,026,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.37. 7,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,789. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $197.35 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.14.

