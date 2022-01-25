Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 24.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $188.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.80 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.49.

