Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE VGR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,213. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

