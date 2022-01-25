Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Up 3.2%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.05. 99,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,622,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VET. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,252,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,527,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 685,164 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 503,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.