ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded to Sector Weight by KeyCorp

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VIAC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,615,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,904,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,458,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,938,000 after acquiring an additional 340,932 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.