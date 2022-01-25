Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.89. 83,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,585. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.53.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $75,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,249 shares of company stock worth $399,095. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

