Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.71.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $31.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $226.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.44 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

In other news, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $259,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 168.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after buying an additional 621,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 68,676 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 17.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 105,388 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 30.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 110,662 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

