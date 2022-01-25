Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 43,403 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Amdocs by 212.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 17.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth $194,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

