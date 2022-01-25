Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,844 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.42. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.