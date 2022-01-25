Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,607.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,870.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2,827.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,809.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

