Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.71 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 691,313 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.46.

ADP stock opened at $218.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.83 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.