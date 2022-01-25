Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,178 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

