Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after buying an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $153.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.54.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.