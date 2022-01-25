Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 501,743 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a market cap of $84.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vista Gold by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 112.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 0.9% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,139,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 46,049 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

