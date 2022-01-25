Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 222 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 222 price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on Volvo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 target price on Volvo in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 233.14.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

