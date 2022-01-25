W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Invests $100,000 in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 114.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 115,471 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Conduent by 3.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,649,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 10.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -101.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

