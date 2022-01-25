Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.48) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Neuson has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.30 ($34.43).

ETR:WAC opened at €21.46 ($24.39) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.92. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €16.15 ($18.35) and a 1 year high of €30.90 ($35.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

