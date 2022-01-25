Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.48) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Neuson has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.30 ($34.43).

ETR:WAC opened at €21.46 ($24.39) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.92. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €16.15 ($18.35) and a 1 year high of €30.90 ($35.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

