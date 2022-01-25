Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,730,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WCN traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $121.91. The stock had a trading volume of 60,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,503. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

