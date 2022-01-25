Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) versus Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Head to Head Contrast

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 19.52% N/A N/A Waterstone Financial 28.31% 20.04% 3.90%

Dividends

Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterstone Financial pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Waterstone Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ottawa Bancorp and Waterstone Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Waterstone Financial has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.01%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Ottawa Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $15.66 million 2.61 $2.48 million $1.05 13.81 Waterstone Financial $322.50 million 1.62 $81.14 million $3.59 5.83

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Waterstone Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Ottawa Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also offers real estate and commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in June 2013 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.

