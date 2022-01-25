Wedbush Comments on Progress Software Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Progress Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $74,464,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 48,755.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,789,000 after buying an additional 1,050,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,724,000 after buying an additional 568,089 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $16,650,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Progress Software by 493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 321,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

