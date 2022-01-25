West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $383.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

