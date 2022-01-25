Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

WABC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday.

WABC traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.31. 393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,838. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.62. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,145.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

