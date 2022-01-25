Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,794 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $29,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $67.33 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.55.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

