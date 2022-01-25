Western Digital’s (WDC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.49. 139,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,307. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Western Digital by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 209,733 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.