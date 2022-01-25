WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 81.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 116.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.05. 2,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $348.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.41. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $16.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 83.04%.

WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

