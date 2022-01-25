Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to report sales of $350.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.00 million and the highest is $460.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $21.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,549.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE WLL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.00. The stock had a trading volume of 650,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,345. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,844,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.