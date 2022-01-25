Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wickes Group (LON:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.32) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.37% from the company’s current price.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.78) to GBX 290 ($3.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.07) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.86) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.86) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 356 ($4.80).

LON:WIX opened at GBX 205.96 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 225.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.32. Wickes Group has a twelve month low of GBX 202.89 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £534.74 million and a P/E ratio of 10.20.

In related news, insider Christopher Rogers purchased 20,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 223 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £45,810.89 ($61,806.38).

Wickes Group Company Profile

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

