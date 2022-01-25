Wills Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wills Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 3.4% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,212. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

