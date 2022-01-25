Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

LOW stock traded down $5.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.88. 56,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,692. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

