Wills Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wills Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,009 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 97,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326,771. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.64. The company has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $94.41 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

